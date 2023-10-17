NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

MRO opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

