NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

