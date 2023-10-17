NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.27.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

