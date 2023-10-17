Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $405,248,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.37.

Netflix stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.42. 536,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.44. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

