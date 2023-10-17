Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $358.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.37.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.