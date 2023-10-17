New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

GBR opened at $1.22 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.83.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 24.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

