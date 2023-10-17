NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Critical Review

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for One Liberty Properties and NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of 0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. One Liberty Properties pays out 137.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 29.61% 8.89% 3.62% NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $94.55 million 4.29 $42.18 million $1.31 14.53 NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust $84.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation. NXDT seeks to achieve this objective by investing among various commercial real estate property types and across the capital structure, including but not limited to mortgage debt, mezzanine debt and common and preferred equity. Target underlying property types primarily include but are not limited to industrial, hospitality, net lease, retail, office, storage and healthcare and, to the extent currently owned, multifamily and single-family rentals. NXDT also may, to a limited extent, hold, acquire or transact in certain non-real estate securities.

