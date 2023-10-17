NNN REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:NNN)

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 117.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NNN REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

