NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) and Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Head-To-Head Survey

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NNN REIT and Firm Capital Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $798.74 million 8.25 $334.63 million $2.04 17.71 Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 46.07% 8.97% 4.50% Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares NNN REIT and Firm Capital Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.4% of NNN REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NNN REIT and Firm Capital Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 4 5 0 2.40 Firm Capital Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

NNN REIT currently has a consensus price target of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.15%. Given NNN REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Summary

NNN REIT beats Firm Capital Property Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

