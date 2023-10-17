Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases Shares of 519 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.87. The stock had a trading volume of 304,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,501. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.