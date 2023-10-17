Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases Shares of 519 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.87. The stock had a trading volume of 304,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,501. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.14.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
