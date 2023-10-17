Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NPI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.19.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NPI

Northland Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Northland Power stock opened at C$21.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$21.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.60.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.15 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2941874 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 69.36%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.