NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$7.07 Average PT from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.49 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

