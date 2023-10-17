Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
