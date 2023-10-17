Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $6.41 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $308.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,237 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 695,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,261,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

