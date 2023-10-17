Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NRIX opened at $6.41 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $308.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. The company had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

