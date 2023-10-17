OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires Shares of 998 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $29,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $28,047,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,954. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ambarella from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.