OFI Invest Asset Management Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

OFI Invest Asset Management cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567,222 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,239 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.16. 51,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,704. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

