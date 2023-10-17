OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $404,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRNO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,520. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

