OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 291,622 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

OFI Invest Asset Management cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,622 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 64,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 230.30%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.