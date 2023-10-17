OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 460,854 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

OFI Invest Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,854 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 52,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

