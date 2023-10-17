Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $753,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.