Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.19. 194,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,159. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

