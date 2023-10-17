Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OTEX. CIBC upped their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. Open Text has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

