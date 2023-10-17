OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

