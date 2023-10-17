Oppenheimer Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,461,394.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,464,970 shares of company stock worth $25,966,733. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

