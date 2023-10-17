Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,608,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 3.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Oracle worth $1,501,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock remained flat at $108.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,060,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,061. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

