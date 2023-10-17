Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $109.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.