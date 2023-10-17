Outset Medical’s (OM) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM opened at $3.90 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after buying an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 424.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 758,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,744,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

