Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $172.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. Analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

