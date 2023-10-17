Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

