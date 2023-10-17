Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,831 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $104,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

