Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 589,491 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,491 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Pentair worth $127,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Pentair by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.87. 282,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

