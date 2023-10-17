Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 24,625 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of American Tower worth $414,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.73. 320,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,614. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

