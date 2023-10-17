Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MELI stock traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,236.51. The company had a trading volume of 95,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,580. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $792.46 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,263.01.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

