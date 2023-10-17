Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,138 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.40% of ANSYS worth $113,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 27.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $298.50. 63,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,219. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.89 and a 200-day moving average of $315.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.36 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.