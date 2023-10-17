Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Bank of America worth $1,080,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,927,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,665,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

