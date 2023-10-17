Parnassus Investments LLC Has $586.11 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $586,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000,000 after buying an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,514,000 after buying an additional 274,326 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. 420,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $86.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

