Parnassus Investments LLC Has $780.19 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $780,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 207.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 367,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.20. The stock had a trading volume of 133,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $217.70 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.