Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $235,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after buying an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 107,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

