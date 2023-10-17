Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,311,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098,018 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Mondelez International worth $679,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,030.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.2% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.99. 1,944,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,959. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

