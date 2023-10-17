Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 276,565 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 614.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,565 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $118,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,311. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $250.38 and a one year high of $438.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.