Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $660,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 20,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $486.85. 351,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,304. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.61 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

