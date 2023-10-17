Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,034 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $92,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $647.17. The company had a trading volume of 415,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,183. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $315.70 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.91.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

