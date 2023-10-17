Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 112,795 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,795 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

