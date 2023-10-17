Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 152,666 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,227,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,666 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $138,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 191,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

