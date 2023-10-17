Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 2,162,672 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,162,672 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.55% of V.F. worth $40,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 11,094,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,290. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

