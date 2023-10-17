Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 925,963 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925,963 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 2.46% of Verisk Analytics worth $806,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.14. The company had a trading volume of 175,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.14 and a 200 day moving average of $224.08. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

