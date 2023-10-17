Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

