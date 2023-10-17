PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. 4,217,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,032,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

