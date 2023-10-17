PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

